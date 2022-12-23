Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 124,802 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $132,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

FXI opened at $27.96 on Friday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.87 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.60.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

