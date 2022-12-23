Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $46.39 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 274.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,347 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.9% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $46,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,414,000 after purchasing an additional 15,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 323.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 336,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,145,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. Starfox Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,400,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 190.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 80,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 52,441 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,746 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $115.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

