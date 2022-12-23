Money Design Co. Ltd. Has $9.42 Million Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned 4.94% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF worth $9,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Price Performance

SHE stock opened at $78.16 on Friday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.25.

