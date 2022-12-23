Money Design Co. Ltd. Sells 406,211 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406,211 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 379,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 40,321 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 210,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 153,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 57,469 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 814.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 120,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,746 shares during the period. 48.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA BWX opened at $22.47 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $28.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

