Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 36,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,268,000. Kinsale Capital Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,559 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,560,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,145 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

NYSE KNSL opened at $276.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.05 and a twelve month high of $334.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.55.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $216.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.02 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 18.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $285.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.35, for a total transaction of $231,990.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.16, for a total value of $1,110,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 313,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,410,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.