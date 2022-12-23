Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 25,767 Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,653,303 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lantheus

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.