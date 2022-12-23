Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Ambarella worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,370,000 after purchasing an additional 626,893 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,879,000 after purchasing an additional 600,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,620,000 after purchasing an additional 522,698 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 820.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,922,000 after purchasing an additional 461,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 127.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of AMBA opened at $82.60 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.02 and a 1-year high of $220.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -49.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.12. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,459.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $172,147.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,603,459.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,985 shares of company stock worth $1,612,700 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Summit Insights cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ambarella from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.35.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

See Also

