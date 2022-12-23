Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $4.60 Million Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its position in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,925 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $4,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $48,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth $131,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth $135,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Morris E. Foster acquired 14,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,641.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of CRK opened at $14.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a 200-day moving average of $16.85. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.48 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

