Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Has $7.74 Million Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Balchem makes up approximately 1.6% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Balchem worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $11,902,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,464,000 after buying an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Balchem by 177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 48,330 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Balchem by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,336,000 after buying an additional 48,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth $6,163,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on BCPC shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Balchem from $164.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Price Performance

BCPC opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Balchem Co. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $173.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). Balchem had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $244.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.64. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 19.10%.

About Balchem

(Get Rating)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.