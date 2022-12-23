Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,015 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Workiva worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,022,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,426,000 after buying an additional 564,500 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 1st quarter worth $57,921,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,099,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,776,000 after buying an additional 167,320 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,353,000 after buying an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,592,000 after buying an additional 128,789 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.15 and its 200 day moving average is $71.75. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.43 and a 1 year high of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13.

Several research firms have recently commented on WK. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Workiva in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,134.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

