Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 123 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA makes up approximately 1.2% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total transaction of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.38, for a total value of $50,372.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,150 shares of company stock worth $6,046,228 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FIX opened at $116.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $128.68.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.49%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

