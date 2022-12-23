Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Sells 178,291 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lowered its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 106,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,291 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 41.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,691,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,068 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,582,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,530,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,303,000 after acquiring an additional 135,961 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,707,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,931,000 after acquiring an additional 277,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,234,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,590,000 after acquiring an additional 918,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of -0.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 69.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

