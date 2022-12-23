Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Takes Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 332,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,863,000. BellRing Brands accounts for about 1.4% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BRBR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 13,656,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,199,000 after buying an additional 8,490,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after buying an additional 6,997,877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,865,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,373,000 after buying an additional 4,679,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after buying an additional 2,826,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRBR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $29.09.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

