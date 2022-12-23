Morgan Stanley Lowers Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target to $3.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Matterport from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Matterport from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.60.
Matterport Trading Down 2.3 %
MTTR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $744.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.42. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $24.70.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Matterport by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,061,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Matterport by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after acquiring an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 12.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 247,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Matterport by 79.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 66,411 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
