Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.96. 44,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,133,822. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.75. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

