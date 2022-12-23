Morgan Stanley Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $29.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BRBR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.64.

BRBR stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.75 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,025,000 after purchasing an additional 277,335 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 177,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

