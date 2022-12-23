MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $18,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its position in MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 128.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in MSCI by 312.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,913,000 after buying an additional 646,050 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in MSCI by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 953.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,182,000 after acquiring an additional 210,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSCI

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $3,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

NYSE:MSCI traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $465.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.80. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $376.41 and a 1 year high of $623.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. The firm had revenue of $560.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.40.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

