Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,277.25

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,277.25 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($16.16). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.16), with a volume of 98,111 shares traded.

Murray International Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 52.38%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.