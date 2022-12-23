Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,277.25

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,277.25 ($15.52) and traded as high as GBX 1,330 ($16.16). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($16.16), with a volume of 98,111 shares traded.
Murray International Trust Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,250.13. The stock has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Murray International Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 52.38%.
About Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
