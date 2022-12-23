Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Uneek Mehra Sells 2,241 Shares

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) insider Uneek Mehra sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $59,946.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,696 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Myovant Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MYOV opened at $27.02 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.66.

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. State Street Corp raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,202,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 41,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,827 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Myovant Sciences by 54.8% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 302,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 106,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 30.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.