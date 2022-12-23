Mystic Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,525 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.29. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.99.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.