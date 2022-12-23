Mystic Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for about 1.2% of Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its position in Boeing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boeing by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in Boeing by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,984 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $188.25 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

