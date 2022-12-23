Mystic Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,490 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after buying an additional 10,103,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,991,617 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,870,825,000 after buying an additional 1,874,534 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Intel by 12.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $25.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The chip maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.25. Intel had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Intel in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. HSBC began coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $23.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $248,652.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,704,739.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,966.46. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,711.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 58,830 shares of company stock worth $1,646,744 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

