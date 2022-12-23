Mystic Asset Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after purchasing an additional 337,999 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in General Dynamics by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

GD opened at $246.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.48. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

