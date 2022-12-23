Mystic Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 53,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VEU opened at $50.07 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.27.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.