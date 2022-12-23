National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Purchased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Grid by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,470,000 after buying an additional 433,158 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in National Grid by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after buying an additional 242,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,041,000 after acquiring an additional 75,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 9.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,885,000 after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NGG. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.88) to GBX 1,150 ($13.97) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $60.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.80. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $2.0929 dividend. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

