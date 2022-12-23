NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Market Cap Reaches $1.14 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00008013 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $58.17 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00069983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022014 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000220 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34052012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $59,190,467.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

