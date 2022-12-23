NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Down 10% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.35 or 0.00008028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.14 billion and approximately $49.18 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00070061 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00053052 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021684 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000219 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,123,352 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 844,123,352 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.34052012 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $59,190,467.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

