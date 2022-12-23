Neblio 1-Day Volume Hits $1.54 Million (NEBL)

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $27.65 million and $1.54 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00008326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 19,709,441 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

