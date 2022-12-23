Nervos Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.29 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $73.29 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,809.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.76 or 0.00391219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.15 or 0.00851632 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00097577 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.97 or 0.00606644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00265728 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

