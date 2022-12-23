Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0022 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $73.29 million and $1.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00389927 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022187 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00846716 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097624 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00608204 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264426 BTC.
About Nervos Network
CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Nervos Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.