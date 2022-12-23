Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0022 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market cap of $73.29 million and $1.04 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,851.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.71 or 0.00389927 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00022187 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.68 or 0.00846716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00097624 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.49 or 0.00608204 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.56 or 0.00264426 BTC.

About Nervos Network

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

