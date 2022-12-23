New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.38

Shares of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.38 and traded as high as C$1.43. New Gold shares last traded at C$1.39, with a volume of 699,192 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NGD shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.30 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of New Gold to a “sell” rating and set a C$0.85 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.25 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.33.

Get New Gold alerts:

New Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$948.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.81, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.24.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.