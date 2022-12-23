New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 677 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.2 %

TMO traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.38. 14,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,413,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $542.71. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $711.00 to $696.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.80.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.45, for a total value of $3,997,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,768,537.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 8,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.16, for a total transaction of $3,994,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,784,945.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.