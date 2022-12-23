New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 18.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,108,487,000 after buying an additional 1,168,565 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter worth about $135,429,000. Institutional investors own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

BA stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.42. 54,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,674,156. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.18. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

