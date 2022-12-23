New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $3.73 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total transaction of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,587 shares of company stock valued at $5,420,127. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.51. The stock had a trading volume of 25,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,980. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $180.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.