New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 100,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,546,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.76. 63,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,512. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

