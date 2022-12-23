New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,209. The stock has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.12 and a 1 year high of $260.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average of $194.94.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.92.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

