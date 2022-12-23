New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 800 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.5% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 196,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $109,506,000 after acquiring an additional 19,944 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.7% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.19.

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.32. The stock had a trading volume of 17,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,035. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $667.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a PE ratio of 377.57, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.25.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $279,168.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,863.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

