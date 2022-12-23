New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $140.79. 29,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,263,214. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

