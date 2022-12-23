New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Trims Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Target were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Piper Sandler raised Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Stock Performance

TGT traded down $0.72 on Friday, reaching $140.63. 23,273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461,071. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.