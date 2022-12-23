New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,706 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.
New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Further Reading
