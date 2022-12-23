New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.71. New York Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,706 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded New York Mortgage Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on New York Mortgage Trust to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 11.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.75.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 177,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,414,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,810,000 after purchasing an additional 664,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,562 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.