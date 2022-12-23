NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Down 1.7 %

NAMS opened at $11.25 on Monday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases. Its lead investigational candidate, obicetrapib, is a novel, selective inhibitor that targets the Cholesteryl Ester Transfer Protein (CETP), which has been clinically shown to reduce low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) while at the same time substantially increase high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.