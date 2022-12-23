Nexo (NEXO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.22 Million

Nexo (NEXO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One Nexo token can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00003825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $361.15 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nexo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Nexo

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is nexo.io/blog.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

