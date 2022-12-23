NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 46,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 24.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE opened at $83.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.60.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

