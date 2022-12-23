NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.14 (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last week, NFT has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. NFT has a total market cap of $631,106.34 and $8.14 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014277 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00036750 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00041976 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005917 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00020067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00227774 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01718463 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.