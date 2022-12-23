NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.11.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NIKE has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $170.12.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after buying an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after acquiring an additional 682,827 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 4.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 595,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.