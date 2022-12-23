Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Major Shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Buys 6,411 Shares

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 6,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,734.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,021,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,756.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42.

On Friday, October 7th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 17,290 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $81,090.10.

On Monday, September 26th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 31,265 shares of Noodles & Company stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $143,819.00.

NASDAQ NDLS traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $5.16. 170,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,225. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.49 million, a P/E ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 1.46. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 9.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 237,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 219.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 83,344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

