North Growth Management Ltd. Acquires 19,000 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

North Growth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 3.5% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $13,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $167,770,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.65.

Applied Materials Trading Down 7.8 %

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $97.60 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $82.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.98%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

