NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an underperform rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.56.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $57.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06. NorthWestern has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.

In other NorthWestern news, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $357,068.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian B. Bird sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $357,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,339.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after purchasing an additional 291,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,053,000. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

