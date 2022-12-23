Norway Savings Bank Buys 722 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 322,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $66.93. 44,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,981,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.29. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $69.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.44%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

