Norway Savings Bank Decreases Position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,208,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105,226 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 239,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 135,867 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $16,262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of LQD stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.12. The stock had a trading volume of 112,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,234,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $133.41.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

